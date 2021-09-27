  • Home
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 Counselling Starts Today; Details Here

Candidates can login at the website and register for TNEA 2021 counselling. The TNEA counselling round 1 for students ranked between 1 and 14,788 will continue till September 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 2:15 pm IST

TNEA counselling starts at tneaonline.org
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 counselling starts today, September 27. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the TNEA 2021 counselling schedule at tneaonline.org. Candidates can login at the website and register for TNEA 2021 counselling. The TNEA counselling round 1 for students ranked between 1 and 14,788 will continue till September 30. TNEA 2021 counselling will be held in four rounds.

TNEA is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. The allotment of BTech seats to the candidates will be done after the successful completion of TNEA counselling.

The general TNEA 2021 counselling steps include online counselling for academic and vocational courses, initial deposit of the registration fee, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.

How To Register For TNEA Counselling 2021

  • Go to the official website -- tneaonline.org

  • Register with details including TNEA random numbers and candidate’s basic information

  • Login again and fill personal information

  • Fill special reservation information

  • Enter scholarship information, school of study and academic information

  • Preview Details

  • Complete Payment

  • Submit and download application

