Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 Counselling Starts Today; Details Here

TNEA counselling starts at tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 counselling starts today, September 27. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the TNEA 2021 counselling schedule at tneaonline.org. Candidates can login at the website and register for TNEA 2021 counselling. The TNEA counselling round 1 for students ranked between 1 and 14,788 will continue till September 30. TNEA 2021 counselling will be held in four rounds.

TNEA is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. The allotment of BTech seats to the candidates will be done after the successful completion of TNEA counselling.

The general TNEA 2021 counselling steps include online counselling for academic and vocational courses, initial deposit of the registration fee, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.

