Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 Registration Starts; Application Steps, Direct Link

TNEA 2022 application begins at tneaonline.org

The online registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) begins. Candidates can fill the TNEA application form online till July 19 at tneaonline.org. The application for TNEA is conducted for admission to BTech courses. No entrance examination is conducted after TNEA application and allotment To Btech seats are done on the basis of 10+2 marks. Students are offered admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counselling. The Directorate of Technical Education, or DoTE, Tamil Nadu, administers TNEA.

A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the relevant subjects, namely, Maths, Physics and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50), the TNEA information brochure said.

The applicants will be grouped based on their rank and each group of applicants will be allowed to participate in counselling according to their turn, it added.

TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds. The applicant has to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and Password (same as that used at the time of registration) for performing various activities in a particular round.

TNEA 2022 Application Process

TNEA 2022 application is held completely online. The TNEA application process includes registration, payment of application fees, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

TNEA 2022 Application Steps

Step 1: User registration

Step 2: Login with the system-generated application number and password

Step 3: Insert personal information

Step 4: Enter any special reservation information, if applicable

Step 5: Scholarship Information

Step 6: School of study information

Step 7: Fill Academic information

Step 8: Preview details to confirm TNEA application

Step 9: Provide payment details and pay the TNEA registration fee online

Step 10: Download TNEA Application

