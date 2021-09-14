Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2021, Rank List Released

Image credit: Shutterstock TNEA 2021 rank list released at tneaonline.org (representational)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the 2021 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list. Candidates who had applied for admission to undergraduate Engineering admission to Tamil Nadu colleges through TNEA 2021 can check their selection status at tneaonline.org.

TNEA is a centralised admission process for undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses). This year a total of 440 colleges are included in counselling and total available seats in those colleges are 1,51,870.

To download the rank list, login to tneaonline.org with your email address and password.

Go to tneaonline.org Login with your email ID and password Download the TNEA 2021 rank list

TNEA counselling 2021 will first be conducted for candidates under the Special Reservation category.

“Special Reservation Counselling to be conducted between 15-09-2021 and 24-09-2021, details will follow,” reads a notification on the official website.

Details of the general counselling round will be announced later.

The general round counselling process includes online counselling for academic and vocational courses, an initial deposit of the registration fee, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.