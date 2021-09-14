  • Home
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2021, Rank List Released

TNEA is a centralised admission process for undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses). This year a total of 440 colleges are included in counselling and total available seats in those colleges are 1,51,870.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 1:09 pm IST

TNEA 2021 rank list released at tneaonline.org (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the 2021 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list. Candidates who had applied for admission to undergraduate Engineering admission to Tamil Nadu colleges through TNEA 2021 can check their selection status at tneaonline.org.

TNEA rank list 2021: Direct link

To download the rank list, login to tneaonline.org with your email address and password.

How To Download TNEA Rank List 2021

  1. Go to tneaonline.org

  2. Login with your email ID and password

  3. Download the TNEA 2021 rank list

TNEA counselling 2021 will first be conducted for candidates under the Special Reservation category.

“Special Reservation Counselling to be conducted between 15-09-2021 and 24-09-2021, details will follow,” reads a notification on the official website.

Details of the general counselling round will be announced later.

The general round counselling process includes online counselling for academic and vocational courses, an initial deposit of the registration fee, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.

