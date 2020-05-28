Tamil Nadu Education Minister Launches App For School Inspection

  • Home
Tamil Nadu Education Minister, K A Sengottaiyan, launched the Tamil Nadu Vagupparai Nokkin (YNVN) app on May 27.

Tamil Nadu has launched an app for school inspection
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Education Minister, K A Sengottaiyan, launched the Tamil Nadu Vagupparai Nokkin (TNVN) app on May 27. The app will allow officials to do inspections of schools. Through this app block education officers and block resource teachers to record their official visit details.

Through the app, officials can notify the Tamil Nadu education department about the number of teachers, students and facilities available at a school campus.

During the launch of the app, K A Sengottaiyan said that earlier the app was introduced only for Chennai and Tiruvannamalai and now its reach has been extended to the entire state.

About reopening of schools in the state the minister said that there has been no decision in this regarding and any decision on reopening of schools will be taken after the coronavirus crisis has subsided.

The state government has also directed schools against collecting fee for online classes. The Minister said that appropriate action will be taken against schools that are charging fee for online classes. He also added that schools can conduct online classes without having to ask teachers and students to be present on the school premise.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is gearing up for SSLC or 10th public exams. The exams will be held from June 1 to June 12 for about 9.5 lakh students.

