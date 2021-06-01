Tamil Nadu Declares TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Results

Tamil Nadu TNDTE results for polytechnic diploma courses announced

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the Polytechnic Diploma results. Students who appeared for the even semester examinations for the October-December 2020 session in February 2021 can check their results at tndte.gov.in. To access the TNDTE polytechnic diploma results, students have to insert their registration numbers and scheme of examination at the official result link.

The official result link has also put a disclaimer saying: “The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net.”

“The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately,” it added.

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020: How To Check

Go to tndte.gov.in

Click on the result link.

Enter the required information.

Submit and view results.

Students are advised to keep a downloaded copy of their TNDTE Diploma result for future reference.

The TNDTE results comprise of marks obtained by the candidates in the Government Polytechnic examination in each subject, total marks secured, qualifying status and details of the examination.

In 2020. The TNDTE results were announced on August 20. According to reports, close to 2 lakh students have appeared for the examination in 2020 out of whom, over 1.2 lakh students have passed.