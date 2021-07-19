Tamil Nadu Declares Class 12 Result, 100% Pass

Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2021 announced

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu, declared the Class 12 result or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board result 2021 on July 19. Students can check the result at the official websites – tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

This year, around 8 lakh students had enrolled for the board examinations. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Mahesh, told NDTV: “Students have earned this. No compromise has been made”.

This year, the Class 12 result has been prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. A 50 per cent weightage to Class 10 board examination scores, while 20 per cent weightage has been given to Class 11 final exam and 30 per cent has been given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessments.

Overall, 39,679 students scored between 551-600 marks, 1,67,133 between 501-550, and 2,22,522 students got between 451-500 marks. This year, no student scored full marks, the minister said.

30,600 students scored between 551-600 marks in Science, 8,909 Commerce students scored 551-600, and 136 people in Vocational scored between 551-600 marks. 35 students scored between 551-600 in the Arts stream.

Private candidates are likely to take in-person exams in September 2021. Schools in the state have been instructed to collect only 75 per cent fee in two instalments.

Nearly 1.08 lakh students have been already migrated to government schools this year.