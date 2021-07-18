Tamil Nadu To Declare Plus 2 Result Tomorrow; Check Details On Official Website, Time

  • Home
The Tamil Nadu +2 results will be declared tomorrow, July 19, likely at 11 am. Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will be declared on board websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2021 6:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu +2 results will be declared tomorrow, July 19, likely at 11 am. Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will be declared on board websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. As the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were cancelled, the results will be announced on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Along with the Tamil Nadu +2 results, the board will likely release the results of Puducherry’s Karaikal region.

“HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” reads a notification on the official website.

The TN +2 exams were scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 21. The state government has already promoted the students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One without exams amid the Covid crisis.

TN +2 Results Official Website

  • dge1.tn.nic.in

  • dge2.tn.nic.in

  • dge.tn.gov.in

The TN +2 result will be declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. While 50 per cent marks will be derived from Class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 percent (in each subject) will be derived from Class 11 board exam and the remaining 30 percent from Class 12 practicals and internal assessments. Students who have failed in Tamil Nadu Plus One board exams will be provided 35 percent marks.

The Tamil Nadu board will also allow the students with the opportunity to improve their scores in case they are not satisfied wth the results obtained through alternative assessment criteria. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.

