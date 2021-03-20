Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test For MBA, MCA Programmes Over; What’s Next

TANCET results will be announced by April 16

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes was held today. The administering body, Anna University conducted the TANCET MCA between 10 am and 12 noon today, and TANCET MBA from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The tests held for a duration of two hours comprised 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. According to official dates, TANCET 2021 results will be announced on or before April 16.

TANCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the MBA and MCA programmes offered by the participating institutes in Tamil Nadu. TANCET was held in 15 cities in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET MBA, MCA Marking Scheme

The entrance test for admission to MBA and MCA programmes included 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. Four options were provided for all the questions. For every correct answer marked, candidates will score 1 mark and for wrong answers, one-third marks will be deducted.

“Multiple shading will be considered as wrong answer and 1/3 mark will be reduced,” read a statement on the TANCET notification.

TANCET Score = (1 x Number of Correct Answers) - (One-Third x Number of Wrong Answers)

Anna University will conduct TANCET for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes tomorrow, March 21 between 10 am and 12 noon. The entrance test question paper for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan will have two common parts, Part 1 Engineering Mathematics and Part 2 Basic Engineering and Sciences, and Part 3 meant for different disciplines.