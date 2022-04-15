  • Home
Tamil Nadu CM Dismayed Over Lack Of Positive Assurance From Governor On NEET Exemption Bill

The NEET issue, according to the Chief Minister, had been a matter of deep concern for the people of the state and gradually the social consensus on NEET evolved into a political and legislative consensus in the state.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 10:15 am IST
Tamil Nadu CM Dismayed Over Lack Of Positive Assurance From Governor On NEET Exemption Bill
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed dismay over Governor R N Ravi not forthcoming with a positive assurance over the Assembly's unanimous Bill seeking exemption for the state from NEET and hoped the latter will, seeing fairness in the request, forward it for Presidential assent without further delay, and thereby fulfill the constitutional mandate.

Referring to his government's decision to boycott the 'At Home Reception,' Stalin said it would be inappropriate to attend the event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of the society as well as the state Legislative Assembly have not been given its due regard.

“The draft NEET Exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is an outcome of such legislative consensus stemming from the will of our people,” Mr Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Governor this evening. When the Bill was sent back to the Legislative Assembly for certain clarifications and reconsideration, his government did not view it as “an adversarial stand.”

“We had complied with the constitutional process, debated it in detail, clarified the points raised by you and sent it back for reserving the same for the Presidential assent,” he said.

Even during his meetings with the Governor he had stressed upon the significance of this particular Bill and requested him to forward it to the Union Government.

“You may recall that during our last meeting, you have assured us that this process will be expedited, but I am pained to note that the bill is yet to be transmitted to the Government of India,” the Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that the admission process for medical courses for the next academic year is to commence shortly and that there is tremendous anxiety and uncertainty among the aspiring students and their parents.

“Given this situation, I am sure that you would appreciate our sense of disappointment and dismay at this juncture over the impasse. I am pained to note that despite our repeated efforts to impress upon your goodselves on the urgency and sensitivity of the matter, this issue is evoking no positive response from your side,” he said.

It was with this critical situation in mind, he deputed two of his senior Ministers today to brief the Governor in person and obtain clarity on the way forward within a timeframe.

“Unfortunately, I am informed that no positive assurance has been given to them during the discussion. Given these circumstances, we consider that it would be inappropriate for us to attend this celebratory event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of our society as well as our Legislative Assembly have not been given its due regard,” the Chief Minister explained.

Even now, he sincerely hoped that the “Governor will see the fairness in our request” and forward the Bill to the Centre without any further delay, “thereby fulfilling the constitutional mandate.” He further said, “I am confident that when both of us discharge our constitutional duties constructively, the state shall stand to benefit and continue to prosper. I am sure that our relationship would continue to be warm and cordial in the best interest of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

