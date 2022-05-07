  • Home
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Breakfast Scheme For Government School Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a breakfast scheme for students of government schools.

Education | Press Trust of India, Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 7, 2022 3:11 pm IST

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Breakfast Scheme For Government School Students
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, May 7 announced a breakfast scheme for students of government schools in the state to mark the completion of his government's first anniversary. To commemorate the first year anniversary, the chief minister has also introduced a special nutritional scheme for children.

In his announcement, MK Stalin said students from classes 1 to 5 will be provided with nutritious breakfast on all working days. He also recalled various achievements of the government in the last one year in various sectors. He reiterated the state's 'Dravidian Model' of development and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one. He also announced setting up more urban medical facilities to more effectively cater to people's medical needs.

CM Stalin travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers. Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.

Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state. Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the Marina in Chennai, following his government completing one year in office.

After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin led his party-led alliance to an impressive victory against archrival AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, that also marked his first stint as chief minister. He had earlier served as deputy CM in the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK government.

- With PTI Inputs

Tamil Nadu Schools

