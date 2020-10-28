Tamil Nadu Board Releases Classes 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result

The 10th supplementary result and 12th supplementary exam result of the Tamil Nadu Board has been declared today, October 28. Candidates can check the supplementary exam results of Tamil Nadu board SSLC and HSE on the official website --dge.tn.gov.in. Students who took the Tamil Nadu board 10th and 12th supplementary exams, can access their SSLC (10th) and HSE (12th) supplementary result 2020 using the roll numbers and dates of birth.

The exam conducting body had allowed the students who could not qualify the Tamil Nadu Board Classes 10 and 12 exams or wanted to improve their marks to appear for supplementary exams. The Tamil Nadu board supplementary exams were held in September. The TN SSLC Board 10th result 2020 was declared on August 10. The overall pass percentage this year in TN SSLC was 100 per cent. The board declared the TN 12th result 2020 on July 16. The overall pass percentage this year on 12th TN result was 92.3 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exams Result -- Direct Link

To Check TN SSLC 10th, HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020

Visit the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the designated supplementary result link

Enter login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TN SSLC 10th and TN HSE 12th supplementary result 2020

Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams scheduled from March 27 to April 13 were rescheduled and held in June due to COVID-19 pandemic. The TN board supplementary result has mention of the new marks obtained, result status and details of candidates. Candidates can also apply for revaluation, retotalling and verification of supplementary exam results on the official website online.