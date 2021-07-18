Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Tomorrow; Details Here

TN +2 results tomorrow (representational image)

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be declared tomorrow, July 19. According to an official notification, TN Class 12 result 2021 will likely be announced at 11 am tomorrow. TN Plus Two result will be declared on board websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. Originally scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 21, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Higher Secondary Second year (HSS) exams were first postponed in April due to the surge in Covid cases in the state and later on in June was cancelled altogether.

The result scheduled to be declared tomorrow will be derived on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. As per the TN Plus 2 board’s evaluation policy, 50 per cent marks will be derived from Class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 percent (in each subject) from Class 11 board exam and the remaining 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessments. For students who have failed in Tamil Nadu Plus One board exams will be provided 35 percent marks.

Students who want to improve their scores also will be given an opportunity to appear in a written test when the Covid situation improves. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.

Covid And Tamil Nadu Board Exams This Year

Tamil Nadu has already promoted the students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One without exams. Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the promotion without examination in the assembly as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the Chief Minister said.

TN +2 Results Last Year

A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the 12th or ‘Plus Two’ exams last year and of them, 92.3 per cent students had qualified. Girls performed significantly better than boys last year with a pass percentage of 94.8 per cent, over four percentage points higher than the boys’ 89.41 per cent.

Tiruppur district had recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.12 per cent. Erode with 96.99per cent and Coimbatore with 96.39 per cent, were the second and third best performing districts. Virudhu Nagar and Namakkal with 96.26 per cent and 96.06 per cent respectively make the top five.