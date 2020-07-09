Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27

Tamil Nadu Class 12 re-examination on July 27

The Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyyan said on Thursday that the re-examinations for Class 12 students who could not be present for the board exams will be held on July 27. The Tamil Nadu Government will also be providing transport facilities to the students to commute to the exam centres.

Education Minister K A Sengottaiyyan, through his official social media account, said: “The government has decided to hold the re-exams on July 27 for those students who have not been able to write the Class 12 final exams held on March 24. Centres will be set up for students to write exams in their own schools. Transport facilities will be provided to the selected centres.”

Hall tickets for students appearing for re-examination will be available on the official website, www.dge.tn.gov.in , from July 13 to July 17, the minister said. More than 34,000 candidates had missed the Class 12 regular examinations held in March.

Tamil Nadu had previously decided to scrap remaining Class 10 board exams and promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance. The Class 10 results are also expected soon. However, a date for TN 10th result is yet to be decided.