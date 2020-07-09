  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27

Class 12 Hall tickets for students appearing for re-examination will be available on the official website, www.dge.tn.gov.in , from July 13 to July 17, the Education Minister said.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 9, 2020 1:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Uninformed Commentary On Exclusion Of Topics From CBSE Syllabus: HRD Minister
Let Us Leave Politics Out Of Education: HRD Minister On Remarks Over CBSE's Revised Courses
IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020
NSUI To Run #SpeakUpForStudents Campaign Against University Exams
Meghalaya MBOSE Declares Class 12 Result (Science, Commerce)
AICTE: Admission To Technical Courses In October
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27
Tamil Nadu Class 12 re-examination on July 27
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyyan said on Thursday that the re-examinations for Class 12 students who could not be present for the board exams will be held on July 27. The Tamil Nadu Government will also be providing transport facilities to the students to commute to the exam centres.

Education Minister K A Sengottaiyyan, through his official social media account, said: “The government has decided to hold the re-exams on July 27 for those students who have not been able to write the Class 12 final exams held on March 24. Centres will be set up for students to write exams in their own schools. Transport facilities will be provided to the selected centres.”

Hall tickets for students appearing for re-examination will be available on the official website, www.dge.tn.gov.in , from July 13 to July 17, the minister said. More than 34,000 candidates had missed the Class 12 regular examinations held in March.

Tamil Nadu had previously decided to scrap remaining Class 10 board exams and promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance. The Class 10 results are also expected soon. However, a date for TN 10th result is yet to be decided.

Click here for more Education News
tamil nadu board exam date sheet
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uninformed Commentary On Exclusion Of Topics From CBSE Syllabus: HRD Minister
Uninformed Commentary On Exclusion Of Topics From CBSE Syllabus: HRD Minister
Let Us Leave Politics Out Of Education: HRD Minister On Remarks Over CBSE's Revised Courses
Let Us Leave Politics Out Of Education: HRD Minister On Remarks Over CBSE's Revised Courses
IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020
IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020
NSUI To Run #SpeakUpForStudents Campaign Against University Exams
NSUI To Run #SpeakUpForStudents Campaign Against University Exams
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................