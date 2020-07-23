Tamil Nadu board will declare the Class 11th or plus one exam result this week

Tamil Nadu board will declare the Class 11th or plus one exam result this week, a Board official told NDTV. The TN +1 result will be available on the website, tnresults.nic.in, and students can download it using their roll number and date of birth. Last year the TN 11th result was announced on May 8.

"TN Class 10th result date will be finalised after the Class 11th result is out," the source added.

The board has already declared the Class 12th or plus two result on July 16. This year a total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the exam of which 92.3% have passed. In Tirupur district, 97.12% of total students have passed. This is the highest performance recorded in a district. In Erode 96.99% students have passed the exam.

Apart from the website, TN results will also be available on an app hosted by NIC and also through SMS service (which will be provided for candidates who had registered their mobile numbers with Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN); and SMS with the TN 11th results will be sent to the registered numbers).

The result of TN 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will be released after the Class 11th result is declared. Last year the SSLC result was declared on April 29. 95.2% of the total students had cleared the exam.

This year TN results have been delayed as exams could not be held as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.