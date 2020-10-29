TN Class 11th Supplementary Exam Result Declared At Dge.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 supplementary exam result has been declared today, October 29. Candidates who took the 11th supplementary exam can check the Class 11 supplementary exam results of Tamil Nadu board on the official website --dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can access their HSE +1 (Class 11) supplementary result 2020 using the supplementary exam roll numbers and dates of birth.

The exam conducting body had allowed the students who could not qualify the Tamil Nadu Board HSE +1 exams or wanted to improve their marks to appear for supplementary exams. The Tamil Nadu board supplementary exams were held in September. The TN Board 11th result 2020 was declared on July 31. The overall pass percentage this year in TN +1 exam is 96.04 per cent. As many as 94.1 per cent students have qualified the Tamil Nadu plus one Arts stream exam this year, 96.28 per cent Commerce, 96.33 per cent Science and 92.8 per cent students have passed in TN Class 11 exam in Vocational stream.

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Supplementary Exams Result -- Direct Link

To Check TN SSLC 11th Supplementary Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link or the direct link above

Step 3: Enter login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access the TN +1 supplementary result 2020

The Tamil Nadu board supplementary exam Class 11 result has mention of the new marks obtained by the students, their result status and details of candidates. Candidates can also apply for revaluation, retotalling and verification of Class 11 TN supplementary exam results on the official website online.