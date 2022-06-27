Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result Announced At Tnresults.nic.in

TN result Class 11 declared

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 result has been declared today, June 27. Candidates who took the 11th TN board exam between May 9 and May 31 can check the Class 11 results of Tamil Nadu board on the official website --tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can access their HSE +1 (Class 11) result 2022 using the exam roll numbers and dates of birth. The overall pass percentage in Class 11 Tamil Nadu result is 90.07 per cent. While the pass percentage among boys is 84.86 per cent, it is 94.99 per cent among the girls. Girls have outperformed the boys by 10.13 per cent points in TN HS +1 result.

Tamil Nadu TN 11th result 2022: Direct link

The Tamil Nadu board supplementary exam Class 11 result has mention of the new marks obtained by the students, their result status and details of candidates. Candidates can also apply for revaluation, retotalling and verification of Class 11 TN supplementary exam results on the official website online.

How To Check TN SSLC 11th Result 2022

Visit the official website -- tnresults.nic.in

Click on the designated result link or the direct link above

Enter login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TN +1 HSE result 2022

Among the 7,535 total schools, as many as 2,605 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.