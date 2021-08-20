Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Date Announced; Details Here

Tamil Nadu Class 10 result date announced

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the SSLC or Class 10 result date. According to an official notification, TN Class 10 result 2021 will be released on August 23. TN SSLC result will be declared on board website -- dge.tn.gov.in. Students will have to login with their credentials to download the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 marksheets.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams could not be conducted in view of the ongoing Covid crisis. The TN SSLC results due to be released on August 23 will be based on alternative assessment criteria.

While announcing that the Class 10 students will be declared pass, the Chief Minister said: “Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations.”

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has already announced HSE or Class 12 board results on July 19. This year, 8,18,129 students appeared in the examination, out of whom, 8,16,473 students passed. Overall, 39,679 students scored between 551-600 marks, 1,67,133 between 501-550, and 2,22,522 students got between 451-500 marks.

The Tamil Nadu Government will announce a final decision on the resuming of schools in physical mode today, August 20, 2021. Earlier the government had released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening schools for the students of Classes 9 to 12. Schools in the state, for Classes 9 to 12, and medical colleges will reopen from September 1. Fifty per cent of students will be accommodated in a class.