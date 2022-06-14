  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC 2022 Result Likely On June 17: Official

Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC 2022 Result Likely On June 17: Official

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result: TN SSLC result will be published on the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in. Students will have to login with their credentials to download the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 marksheets.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2022 11:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 12 Revision Tests 2022: Revised Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
TN 10th Result 2021 (OUT) LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Declared At Dge.tn.gov.in, Manabadi
TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
TN 10th Result 2021: How To Check At Official Websites
TN Class 10th Result 2021 To Be Announced Today
Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Result 2021: List Of Official Websites
Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC 2022 Result Likely On June 17: Official
TN SSLC result 2022 likely on June 17
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 result will likely be declared on Friday, June 17, an official said Careers360. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu which administers the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, exam held the exams between May 6 and May 30, 2022. TN SSLC result will be published on the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in. Students will have to login with their credentials to download the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 marksheets.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Last year TN SSLC 10th result was declared on August 23. All the students, 4,68,070 girls and 4,71,759 boys, were declared pass in SSLC Tamil Nadu result last year. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were cancelled in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The passing percentage was 100 per cent. In 2019, 95.2 per cent of total students had cleared the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam. In 2018, the overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5 per cent.

TN SSLC Result 2022 Official Website

  • tnresults.nic.in

  • results.gov.in

  • dge1.tn.nic.in

  • dge2.tn.nic.in

How To Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Result

  1. Go to dge.tn.gov.in.
  2. Click on the result tab
  3. Log in with application number, or TN SSLC hall ticket, and date of birth.
  4. Submit and download Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022.
Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Class 10 TN SSLC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage
JEE Main Admit Card Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Expected Soon; Key Points For Applicants Appearing Session 1
JEE Main Admit Card Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Expected Soon; Key Points For Applicants Appearing Session 1
When Is Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result? Here’s What We Know
When Is Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result? Here’s What We Know
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Governor With Chief Minister As Chancellor Of State-Run Varsities
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Governor With Chief Minister As Chancellor Of State-Run Varsities
Schools Reopen In Telangana After Summer Break
Schools Reopen In Telangana After Summer Break
.......................... Advertisement ..........................