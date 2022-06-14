Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC 2022 Result Likely On June 17: Official

TN SSLC result 2022 likely on June 17

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 result will likely be declared on Friday, June 17, an official said Careers360. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu which administers the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, exam held the exams between May 6 and May 30, 2022. TN SSLC result will be published on the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in. Students will have to login with their credentials to download the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 marksheets.

Last year TN SSLC 10th result was declared on August 23. All the students, 4,68,070 girls and 4,71,759 boys, were declared pass in SSLC Tamil Nadu result last year. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were cancelled in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The passing percentage was 100 per cent. In 2019, 95.2 per cent of total students had cleared the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam. In 2018, the overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5 per cent.

TN SSLC Result 2022 Official Website

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

How To Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Result