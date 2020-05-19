Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam Rescheduled Again

Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam has been rescheduled again.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam has been rescheduled again. The exam will now be held from June 15 to June 25, Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan has said today. It was earlier decided that the exam will be held from June 1 to June 12.

The government has increased the number of exam centres to 12,000 from 3,800 in order to make it safe for the students. Maintaining social distancing norms, only 10 students will be allowed to sit in one classroom.

Close to 9.5 lakh students will appear for the class 10 board exam in Tamil Nadu, which is also known as the SSLC public exam.

For the class 12 students who could not appear for the board exam paper on March 24, there will be an exam on June 4.

In Tamil Nadu, while the class 11 and class 12 exams started in the beginning of March, the SSLC exams were scheduled to begin towards the end of the month.

In another recent interview, Mr Sengottaiyan had said that the evaluation of answer scripts for class 12 exam will begin from May 27, and a schedule for this will be released soon. The Minister had said that steps were being taken to ensure that physical distancing will be maintained in exam centres.



