  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister

The results of class 10, 11 and 12 board exams would be declared in third week of July, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 6, 2020 4:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu SSLC Hall Ticket Released @ Dge.tn.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2020: Government To Open Hostels From June 11 For Students
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result In July: Minister
High Court Notice To Tamil Nadu On SOP For SSLC Examinations
Tamil Nadu: Social Distancing, Special Exam Centres For Class 10 Exams in Containment Zones
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam Rescheduled Again
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
The Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates.
New Delhi:

The results of class 10, 11 and 12 board exams would be declared in third week of July, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

The exact date of the result has not been announced yet.

On May 30, he had said that the mostly the class 10 and 12 exam results will be out in July and it is impossible to disclose the exact date of publication of the results.

The Class 10th exam will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates. The exams were postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Admit cards for the Class 10th exam has been released.

The Tamil Nadu government, according to reports, will strictly enforce social distancing norms for the students appearing for Class 10 board exams, besides establishing special examination centres for the benefit of those in the containment zones.

The government will conduct the class 10 exam at 12,690 exam centres to allay apprehensions of parents and students over the possible contract of COVID-19 while appearing for the board exams.

Masks will be distributed to about 46.37 lakh students, besides teachers and other staff during the examination period.

Click here for more Education News
TN SSLC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cancel DU’s Online, Open Book Exam: National Federation Of The Blind
Cancel DU’s Online, Open Book Exam: National Federation Of The Blind
BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10
BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10
Punjab Government To Appeal Against High Court Ruling On School Fee During Lockdown
Punjab Government To Appeal Against High Court Ruling On School Fee During Lockdown
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
Staggered-Entry, Barcoded Admit Card For AIIMS PG Exam To Ensure Social-Distancing
Staggered-Entry, Barcoded Admit Card For AIIMS PG Exam To Ensure Social-Distancing
.......................... Advertisement ..........................