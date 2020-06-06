Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister

The Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates.

The results of class 10, 11 and 12 board exams would be declared in third week of July, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

The exact date of the result has not been announced yet.

On May 30, he had said that the mostly the class 10 and 12 exam results will be out in July and it is impossible to disclose the exact date of publication of the results.

The Class 10th exam will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates. The exams were postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Admit cards for the Class 10th exam has been released.

The Tamil Nadu government, according to reports, will strictly enforce social distancing norms for the students appearing for Class 10 board exams, besides establishing special examination centres for the benefit of those in the containment zones.

The government will conduct the class 10 exam at 12,690 exam centres to allay apprehensions of parents and students over the possible contract of COVID-19 while appearing for the board exams.

Masks will be distributed to about 46.37 lakh students, besides teachers and other staff during the examination period.