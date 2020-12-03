  • Home
The Chief Minister urged PM Modi that the post-matric scholarship scheme be shared between the centre and the states in a 60:40 ratio in line with other Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 3, 2020 7:06 pm IST

New Delhi:

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested the Prime Minister to fund the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme in line with other Centrally Sponsored Schemes. The Chief Minister urged PM Modi that the post-matric scholarship scheme be shared between the centre and the states in a 60:40 ratio.

Chief Minister Palaniswamy in his letter to the Prime Minister, also said that the amount spent by the state under the post matric scholarship scheme has always been much higher from what they have received from the central government. “In this year (2020-21) for a total expected expenditure of Rs 2110.90.90 crore, Tamil Nadu will be eligible to receive only Rs 588.44 as capital share. This has placed an extremely high burden on the Tamil Nadu Government’s finances,” it added.

The Chief Minister also added: “It also results in a situation where what is really a central sector scheme will be largely funded by the state’s from their own resources.”

"I request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to kindly issue suitable directions to the Ministry of Social Justice to restructure the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme with a sharing pattern of 60:40 basis between the Centre and the States," the minister added.

The Chief Minister in his social media handle said: “I have written a letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India PMO India today (03.12.2020) urging immediate release of funds for the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme.”

post matric scholarship Tamil Nadu student
