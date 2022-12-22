  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches MaNaM Initiative For Psychological Support To Medicos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches MaNaM Initiative For Psychological Support To Medicos

Under the MaNaM initiative, peer counsellors would be roped in to identify students with mental distress and provide them with psychological support.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 22, 2022 8:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NID DAT 2023 Registration With Regular Fee Ends Today
'Friends Of Library' Scheme Launched In Tamil Nadu To Promote Reading
Delhi Government's New Policy To Allow Private Cars To Be Converted Into School Cabs
Make Financial Literacy Part Of School, College Education System: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
MBBS Seats Increased By 87 Per Cent, PG By 105 Per Cent During NDA Rule: Union Health Minister
BJP MP Pritam Munde Seeks Rollback Of Decision To Do Away With Scholarships For Minorities
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches MaNaM Initiative For Psychological Support To Medicos
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin launched the Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram initiative.
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched the Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM), an initiative of the state government, for the mental health of medical college students through psychological support. He flagged off 75 upgraded ambulances of the GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service, equipped with modern life-saving equipment, at an estimated cost of Rs 22.84 crore. He also inaugurated an intermediate care centre for inmates of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) here.

The centre, with 14 rooms, was established at a cost of Rs 2.36 crore. The Half Way Home, already functioning at the IMH to accommodate the patients who have recovered but were not accepted by their families was upgraded. "The MaNaM aims to prevent suicides and suicidal tendencies among the students and also to tackle their mental health issues in all the 36 government medical colleges across the state," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Also Read || Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches Forum To Foster Scientific Interest Among School Students

Under this programme, peer counsellors would be roped in to identify students with mental distress and provide them with psychological support. A team comprising a professor and 10 students would be established in each college for the purpose, Mr Subramanian said. "Initially, MaNaM will be implemented in all the medical colleges and gradually expanded to the arts and science colleges," Mr Subramanian added. MaNaM helpline number is 14416. Efforts to upgrade the IMH to a premier Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences were on. The Chief Minister unveiled a three-dimensional view of the proposed new building.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Details For Foreign Nationals, Registration Fee
JEE Advanced 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Details For Foreign Nationals, Registration Fee
JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility
JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility
To Take CUET Route Or Not: Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Decide In January
To Take CUET Route Or Not: Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Decide In January
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Today; Steps To Check
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Today; Steps To Check
CBSE Opens Application Link For Facilities Required By Children With Special Needs; Schools To Submit Details
CBSE Opens Application Link For Facilities Required By Children With Special Needs; Schools To Submit Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................