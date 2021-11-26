Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Rains

Chennai school will stay shut due to rains

Schools in Chennai and Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu will remain closed for tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall. Southern Tamil Nadu has received 26 cm of rainfall in eight hours which has flooded the area. Schools and colleges have been closed in 22 districts of the state after several areas were flooded.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours from November 26 to 29. IMD said in a communique, " Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th to 29th November."

Press Release on Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th - 29th November and over south Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 28th & 29th November, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2021

The IMD had predicted 'heavy to extremely very heavy rainfall' in five districts of the state-- Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam.

This is for the second time in the month of November when schools are closing in several areas of Tamil Nadu due to incessant rains. Prior to this, on November 2, schools were closed for two days in four districts Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has visited the flooded affected and ensured that the damaged areas will be repaired immediately. Mr Stalin wrote on Twitter: "Corporation officials, due to the tireless efforts of the staff in many important parts of Chennai to avoid floods; The accumulated areas are also repaired immediately. I visited and encouraged them to renovate the remaining areas."