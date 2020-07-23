Tamil Nadu Cancels UG, PG Semester Exams

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the semester exams except the final ones.

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the semester exams of university and college students except the final ones. The government has decided to promote all students, except those in the final year, without holding any exams due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Consequently, first year and second year exams for undergraduate courses and first year exam for postgraduate courses have been cancelled. These students will be promoted to the next year directly.

The students will be given marks according to academic guidelines released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently.

UGC has asked universities to compulsorily conduct final year or final semester exams as, it says, "performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects. "

It has asked universities to give the status of holding the exam. As on July 18, 366 universities have confirmed the UGC that they are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August/September.

Exams in 194 universities have already been done.

More than 200 universities are yet to confirm the UGC the status of conducting exams.