Tamil Nadu Cancels UG, PG Semester Exams

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the semester exams except the final ones. The government has decided to promote all students, except those in the final year, without holding any exams due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:39 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court Asks DU To Consider Giving Mark Sheets, Degree Online To Students
Online Petition To PM Modi Demands Withdrawal Of UGC Guidelines On University Exams
COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised In JNU Campus Today
Top Scorers Of Delhi Government Schools In Class 12 Board Meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
"Magic Pen": Kerala MLA Introduces “Supportive System” For Online Learning
22 Million Children From South Asia Missed Out On Early Education Due To COVID-19: UNICEF
Tamil Nadu Cancels UG, PG Semester Exams
The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the semester exams except the final ones.
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the semester exams of university and college students except the final ones. The government has decided to promote all students, except those in the final year, without holding any exams due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Consequently, first year and second year exams for undergraduate courses and first year exam for postgraduate courses have been cancelled. These students will be promoted to the next year directly.

The students will be given marks according to academic guidelines released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently.

UGC has asked universities to compulsorily conduct final year or final semester exams as, it says, "performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects. "

It has asked universities to give the status of holding the exam. As on July 18, 366 universities have confirmed the UGC that they are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August/September.

Exams in 194 universities have already been done.

More than 200 universities are yet to confirm the UGC the status of conducting exams.

Click here for more Education News
Edappadi K Palaniswami
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Hindu College Cut Off 2020: Know Your Admission Chances
Hindu College Cut Off 2020: Know Your Admission Chances
Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2020: More Than 8 Lakh Students Await, Results To Be Announced Soon
Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2020: More Than 8 Lakh Students Await, Results To Be Announced Soon
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result This Week, SSLC Result Later
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result This Week, SSLC Result Later
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Results Released, Apply For Verification By July 24
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Results Released, Apply For Verification By July 24
Delhi High Court Asks DU To Consider Giving Mark Sheets, Degree Online To Students
Delhi High Court Asks DU To Consider Giving Mark Sheets, Degree Online To Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................