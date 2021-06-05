Tamil Nadu Cancels Class 12 Exams

TN Class 12th cancelled

Tamil Nadu Government has cancelled Class 12th exams in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Originally scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 21, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Higher Secondary Second year (HSS) exams were postponed in April due to the surge in Covid cases in the state. The decision to cancel Class 12th Tamil Nadu exams has come after the Centre has cancelled the CBSE 12th examinations.

After the Union Government has announced that the Class 12th board CBSE exams will be cancelled altogether several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have also decided to call off the board exams. Many others including Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, and Telangana are yet to take a call in the Class 12 board exams.

Tamil Nadu has already promoted the students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One without exams. Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the promotion without examination earlier as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the Chief Minister said previously.