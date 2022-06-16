Tamil Nadu Board To Declare TN SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022 On June 20

TN SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022 On June 20

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the TN SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) 2022 result date and time. The TN SSLC and TN Plus Two exam results will be declared on June 20. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Board will announce the TN 12th result 2022 at 9:30 am, while the TN SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon.

The Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th board results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference to be held at Anna Centenary Library.

When announced, the Tamil Nadu SSLC and TN Class 12 results 2022 will be available on mutiple platforms including- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. To access the Tamil Nadu board 10th and 12th marksheets, students will have to login with their credentials.

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022: How To Check 10, 12th Results