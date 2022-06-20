Image credit: shutterstock.com TN HSC Result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 AM

TN Class 10 Result 2022, TN Class 12 Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) 2022 results will be announced on Monday, June 20. The TN 12th result will be announced at 9:30 am, while 10th result will be declared at 12 noon. The SSLC, HSC results 2022 will be available on the website- tnresults.nic.in, apart from it, the Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available at dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. TN HSC, SSLC Results Live

Nearly, 9.5 lakh students appeared in the SSLC, HSC exams this year concluded in May. The students need to secure a minimum 35 per cent marks to get pass in the TN 10th, 12th exams 2022.

To download scorecard on the official website- tnresults.nic.in, the students need to use roll number/ date of birth. Class 10, 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen, download the scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

In the last two years, the students in both the SSLC, HSC exams were promoted on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. In 2021, pass percentage in both the Class 10, 12 exams was 100 per cent, same was in 2020. Both the exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the official website, the students can check their Class 10, 12 results on the private websites- manabadi.co.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.