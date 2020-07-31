Tamil Nadu Board Plus One Result To Be Declared Shortly, Check Direct Link Here

The Tamil Nadu plus one results will be announced today

The Tamil Nadu plus one results will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu today. The results will be released at 9:30 am. The results of students who re-appeared for class 12 results will be declared at the same time.

The TN plus one result date and time has been confirmed by the state education minister, KA Sengottaiyan.

The ministry had made provisions of sending results to all the registered candidates' results via SMS. Students who had registered their mobile numbers with TN DGE; and SMS with the TN 11th results will be sent to the registered numbers. However, in case of any failure in SMS delivery, students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

"Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020, at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," Mr Sengottaiyan has tweeted.

TN Board Plus One Result 2020: How to check result online

Follow these steps to check TN 11th result 2020 from nresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, or dge2.tn.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Find and click on the “TN HSE (+2) Result” link.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: View your TN Plus One result on the next page.

Apart from the official websites, different private portals, including manabadi.co.in will also host TN 11th result. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from an official website for authenticity.

Last year, the TN +1 result was declared on May 8. This year, the result has been delayed as the exam process and evaluation process could not be held as per schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, DTE had announced Tamil Nadu HSC or 12th results. This year,92.3 percent students passed in the Class 12 results, qualifying for higher education.

The result of TN 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will be released after the Class 11th result is declared. Last year the SSLC result was declared on April 29. 95.2% of the total students had cleared the exam.