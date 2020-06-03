Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu opens hostels for board exam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ordered the opening of government hostels for students from June 11 onwards. This will be done in preparation for the Class 10, Class 11, Class 12 exams scheduled to be held from June 15 onwards. The exams have been postponed multiple times this year. The chief minister’s decision was announced by Education Minister K A Sengottaiyyan through his official social media account. Mr Sengottaiyyan said: “The Hon'ble Chief Minister has ordered the opening of hostels on June 11. The decree has created opportunities for students to stay in the hostel.”

The Education Minister also said that buses have been arranged to enable students to commute from the hostels to the exam centres to attend board exams. The Minister said that each exam hall will only allow 10 students to maintain the proper social distancing measures.

Tamil Nadu 10th And 12th Board Exams

Approximately 9.5 lakh candidates registered for the Class 10 board exams. The Minister had earlier said that the results of both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be released in July itself.

The Tamil Nadu board exams, initially scheduled on March 27, had to be postponed to June 1 owing to the lockdown enforced by the Central government to halt the spread of coronavirus infections. The exams were again postponed to June 15 as the situation was still deemed unsafe for students to sit in exams. The Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed states to conduct the pending board exams while issuing a revised guideline on the lockdown.