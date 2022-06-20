  • Home
TN SSLC Result 2022: The pass percentage this year has been recorded at 90.07 per cent. As many as 8,21,994 students have passed Class 10 SSLC TN exams this year.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 10:19 am IST
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
TN Class 10 result announced
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the Class 10, or SSLC, exam result today, June 20. The pass percentage this year has been recorded at 90.07 per cent. As many as 8,21,994 students have passed Class 10 SSLC TN exams this year. Students will be able to download and access the 12th result 2022 Tamil Nadu at the official websites -- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. The TN education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has declared the Class 10 TN results of 2022 board exams today. TN Class 10 SSLC Result LIVE

Students will be required to obtain 35 per cent marks out of 100 to be considered pass. For theory and practical Tamil Nadu SSLC exams: Students must score 20 out of 75 and 15 out of 25 in theory and practical exams respectively.

Last year, TNDGE cancelled the TN 10th exams in the wake of the Covid pandemic and all the students were declared pass. The board exams were also cancelled in 2020. The pass percentage in Class 10th exam in 2020 eas 100 per cent. In 2019, 95.2 per cent of total students had cleared the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam. While 93.3 per cent of boys had cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls was 97 per cent in 2019. In 2018, the overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5 per cent.

