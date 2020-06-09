Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled

Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams have been cancelled.

The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to conduct Class 10 exam and the remaining papers of Class 11, this year. The decision comes after the Madras High Court had asked the government to consider postponement of the exams in view of soaring COVID-19 cases across the state, while hearing a petition filed by a teachers' association challenging the government's decision to conduct the exams.

Decision on Class 12 exam will be taken later.

Coronavirus cases were on the rise continuously in Chennai and some districts, Mr Palaniswami said epidemiologists have opined that there was no scope for reduction in the spread of the pathogen in a short period of time. Hence, considering the representation of parents and the present trend of virus spread, the board examinations scheduled to be held from June 15 for class 10 and for subjects that could not be conducted for class 11 are fully cancelled and students are declared promoted, he said to PTI.

Over 9 lakh students were enrolled to appear for these public exams.

New agency ANI has tweeted quoting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, “Students of classes 10th and 11th to be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance; their exams stand cancelled. Decision regarding class 12th exams will be taken in coming days.”

Students of classes 10th and 11th to be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance; their exams stand cancelled. Decision regarding class 12th exams will be taken in coming days: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The exams were scheduled to begin on June 15.

We cannot allow the state to put lives of more than nine lakh students at stake. This is not like opening TASMAC (liquor) shops during lockdown, the court had said. However, the bench restrained itself from passing any interim order and had adjourned the hearing to June 11 directing the state to inform its stand.

(With Input from Agencies)