Tamil Nadu board Class 10, 12 exam dates announced

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates for the 2023 state board exams. The Directorate has announced the Class 11, or Plus 1 exam dates along with Classes 10 and 12 for the 2023 board exams. While the TN Class 10 SSLC exams will begin on April 6, 2023, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 theory exams will start on March 13, 2023. The Tamil Nadu board exams for Class 12 will continue till April 3, 2023, while the TN exams for Class 10 will get over on April 20 , 2023.

The TN Class 10 and TN Class 12 exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The Class 10 exams and the Class 12 TN exams will start with the Language papers on the first day of the exam. Students will also get 10 minutes question paper reading time before the start of the exam.

Steps To Download TN Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2023