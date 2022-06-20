  • Home
Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result

12th Result 2022 Tamil Nadu State Board: The Class 12 Plus 2 TN results have been declared. The TNDGE websites will host the TN Plus Two results.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 9:46 am IST

Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result
Tamil Nadu +2 result declared
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the Class 12, or Plus 2, exam result today, June 20. Students will be able to download and access the 12th result 2022 Tamil Nadu at the official websites -- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. The TN education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has declared the Class 12 TN results of Science, Arts and Commerce stream exams today. TN Class 12 Result LIVE
TN HSC Result 2022: Direct Link
TN SSLC Result 2022: Direct Link

The students have been awarded grades. Students scoring marks between 91 and 100 will get A1 with a grade point 10, while students scoring between 81 and 90 will be awarded 9-grade points and A2 grade.

Grade

Marks Range

Grade Point

A1

91-100

10

A2

81-90

9

B1

71-80

8

B2

61-70

7

C1

51-60

6

C2

41-50

5

D

33-40

4

E1

21-32

-

E2

20 & Below


Last year, TNDGE cancelled the TN 12th exams in the wake of the Covid pandemic, and all the students were evaluated on alternative assessment criteria and were declared pass. For TN 12th students, 50 per cent weightage was given to to Class 10 board exam scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was given to Plus One (Class 11) exams and 30 per cent to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment. The pass percentage last year in the TN Plus Two exam was recorded at 99.79 per cent. While it was at 92.3 per cent in 2020, 91.3 per cent in 2019, and it was 91.1 per cent in 2018.

Tamil Nadu results
