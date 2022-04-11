  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Withdraw Common University Entrance Test

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Withdraw Common University Entrance Test

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the proposal to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to courses offered by central varsities.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 1:19 pm IST
Careers In Space Sciences View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
CUET 2022 Registration Underway; How Can Candidates Fill Choice Of Centres In Application Form
CUET 2022 Updates: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Delhi University VC Defends CUET, Says Cut-Off System Did Not Offer Equal Opportunities To Students
Ambedkar University To Hold All Undergraduate Admissions Through CUET
CUET 2022 Application Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Apply By May 6
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Withdraw Common University Entrance Test
Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution urging centre to withdraw CUET
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the proposal to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to courses offered by central varsities. Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution, urging the Central government to withdraw the entrance test.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

There is no doubt that this CUET, like NEET will sideline the diverse school education system across the country, grossly undermine the relevance of overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools and make students rely upon coaching centres for improving their entrance examination scores, it said.

"The Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country," it said. Opposing the resolution, BJP staged a walkout while the others including main opposition party, the AIADMK and ruling DMK's allies--Congress and the Left parties among others, supported the resolution. Speaker M Appavu said the resolution has been adopted unanimously.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi High Court Seeks Response From KV On PIL For Special Instructors For Students With Disabilities
Delhi High Court Seeks Response From KV On PIL For Special Instructors For Students With Disabilities
Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: Admissions To Nursery, KG, Class 1 Begin Today; Important Documents, Other details
Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: Admissions To Nursery, KG, Class 1 Begin Today; Important Documents, Other details
IIT Mandi Team Develops Soil Stabilisation Methods Using Bacteria
IIT Mandi Team Develops Soil Stabilisation Methods Using Bacteria
KCET 2022 Application Form Date Tomorrow; Details Here
KCET 2022 Application Form Date Tomorrow; Details Here
NVS Class 6 Admit Card Released; Selection Test On April 30
NVS Class 6 Admit Card Released; Selection Test On April 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................