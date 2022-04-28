  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill To Set Up Siddha Medical University; CM MK Stalin Chancellor

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill To Set Up Siddha Medical University; CM MK Stalin Chancellor

The university will offer courses in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), as per the bill tabled in the assembly

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 11:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1
IIM Udaipur Confers MBA Degree To 392 Students At 10th Convocation
Admissions To Integrated PG Programmes At Hyderabad University Through CUET 2022
Delhi University Constitutes Committee To Examine Shortfall In SC/ST Enrolment
Delhi University Seeks Legal Opinion On St Stephen's Admission Proposal
DU Admission 2022: Delhi University To Organise Webinar To Address Issues On Reservation, Other Aspects
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill To Set Up Siddha Medical University; CM MK Stalin Chancellor
CM MK Stalin
Image credit: PTI Photo
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to establish a Siddha Medical University in the state, of which Chief Minister MK Stalin will be Chancellor. In his capacity as Chancellor of the varsity, the Chief Minister will appoint the Vice Chancellor from a list of three names shortlisted by the search committee. Health and Family Welfare Minister will be the Pro-Chancellor, as per the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Act, 2022.

The Varsity will offer courses in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), as per the bill tabled in the assembly by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. The move comes close on the heels of the Assembly adopting two legislations to empower the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities in the state, replacing the Governor and conferring powers to appoint the Vice Chancellors.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
NEET admision in Tamil Nadu MK Stalin

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1
Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1
Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Tomorrow
IIM Udaipur Confers MBA Degree To 392 Students At 10th Convocation
IIM Udaipur Confers MBA Degree To 392 Students At 10th Convocation
Quota Candidates Getting More Marks Are Entitled To General Category Seats: Supreme Court
Quota Candidates Getting More Marks Are Entitled To General Category Seats: Supreme Court
CBSE vs IB? Live Webinar By Careers360 On ‘Choosing The Right Board’
CBSE vs IB? Live Webinar By Careers360 On ‘Choosing The Right Board’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................