Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill To Set Up Siddha Medical University; CM MK Stalin Chancellor

Image credit: PTI Photo CM MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to establish a Siddha Medical University in the state, of which Chief Minister MK Stalin will be Chancellor. In his capacity as Chancellor of the varsity, the Chief Minister will appoint the Vice Chancellor from a list of three names shortlisted by the search committee. Health and Family Welfare Minister will be the Pro-Chancellor, as per the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Act, 2022.

The Varsity will offer courses in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), as per the bill tabled in the assembly by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. The move comes close on the heels of the Assembly adopting two legislations to empower the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities in the state, replacing the Governor and conferring powers to appoint the Vice Chancellors.

