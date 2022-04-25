  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Bill Facilitating State To Appoint Vice-Chancellors

Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Bill Facilitating State To Appoint Vice-Chancellors

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a bill empowering the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 1:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Biotech University Researchers Developing Technologies To Manufacture Carbon-Free Fuel
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Process For B.Ed Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in; Check How To Apply
We Advise Students To Be Careful When Choosing Education Institutions In Foreign Countries: UGC Chairman
JNU To Establish Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre, Chair
IIM Kozhikode Enrolls Largest Batch Of 127 Students For Executive PG Programme In Management
Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26
Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Bill Facilitating State To Appoint Vice-Chancellors
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a bill empowering the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the state, in an apparent bid to clip the wings of the Governor on the matter. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy tabled the bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws to allow the state government to appoint VCs to the universities.

The BJP opposed the bill at the introductory stage while the main opposition AIADMK, taking exception to a remark on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai, staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill.

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin, while appealing to members to support the government's initiative, said that even in Gujarat, the home-state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vice-chancellors are not appointed by the governor but the State.

Same was the case with other states including Telangana and Karnataka. Opposition PMK supported the bill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu Universities

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Ends; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
Live | ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Ends; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists
Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists
CUET Doesn't Infringe Upon Rights Of States, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In letter To Tamil Nadu Minister
CUET Doesn't Infringe Upon Rights Of States, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In letter To Tamil Nadu Minister
JEE Main 2022 Round 1 Application Process Ends Today
JEE Main 2022 Round 1 Application Process Ends Today
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check Exam Date
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check Exam Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................