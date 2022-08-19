  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu: Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses

Tamil Nadu: Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses

The candidates can register for the programme through the official website of TNDALU – tndalu.ac.in till September 19, 5.45 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 4:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Approves Sanctioning Of Rs 1 Crore Per Year For Udhmodya Foundation
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves FYUP Syllabi Of Various Courses
Chhattisgarh Government Decides To Set Up English Medium College In Every District Of State In Next 3 Years
MCQs Or Time-Tested Subjective Exam: JNU Academicians Raise Doubts Over Admissions Through CUET
Ukraine Return Students In Panic As Universities Plan To Resume Offline Classes, Exams
Punjab Technical University BTech Admission 2022: Counselling Process Begins; Details On Application Process
Tamil Nadu: Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses
Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has extended the application deadline for the three years law courses offered by the university’s School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) and the affiliated government law colleges. The candidates can register for the programme through the official website of TNDALU – tndalu.ac.in till September 19, 5.45 pm. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the TNDALU three years law courses was August 30.

The TNDALU official notice reads, ”The Registrar of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has stated that the last date for submission of application forms for admission into 3-year law degree courses offered in the School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University and the affiliated government law colleges in Tamil Nadu through online mode in the university official website (www.tndalu.ac.in) has been extended up to 19.09.2022, 5.45 pm”.

The application fee for the law courses offered by the university’s School of Excellence in Law is Rs 500 for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category applicants and Rs 1000 for other categories. And the application fee for the law courses offered by the affiliated government law colleges is Rs 250 for the SC/ST category applicants and 500 for others.

To be eligible for the three years law programme at TNDALU candidates need to have a bachelors degree in any discipline. However, for the law courses offered by the university’s School of Excellence in Law a minimum of 55 per cent marks in the last qualifying exam is compulsory for the SC/ST candidates and 60 per cent for others. And for the courses offered by the affiliated government law colleges, a minimum of 40 per cent marks is necessary for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and 45 per cent for others.

The selection for admission at TNDALU law courses will be conducted in online mode. The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit as per their performance in the qualifying examination and as per the rules of reservation prescribed by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key When? Here's What Official Said
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key When? Here's What Official Said
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA To Release Answer Key This Week At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Live | NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA To Release Answer Key This Week At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Telangana TS EdCET 2022 Result Soon; Know Qualifying Marks, Ranking Criteria
Telangana TS EdCET 2022 Result Soon; Know Qualifying Marks, Ranking Criteria
NTA Extends AIAPGET 2022 Application Deadline; Direct Link, Steps To Register
NTA Extends AIAPGET 2022 Application Deadline; Direct Link, Steps To Register
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling To Commence From August 22; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling To Commence From August 22; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................