Tamil Nadu: Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses

Image credit: Careers360 Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses

The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has extended the application deadline for the three years law courses offered by the university’s School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) and the affiliated government law colleges. The candidates can register for the programme through the official website of TNDALU – tndalu.ac.in till September 19, 5.45 pm. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the TNDALU three years law courses was August 30.

The TNDALU official notice reads, ”The Registrar of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has stated that the last date for submission of application forms for admission into 3-year law degree courses offered in the School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University and the affiliated government law colleges in Tamil Nadu through online mode in the university official website (www.tndalu.ac.in) has been extended up to 19.09.2022, 5.45 pm”.

The application fee for the law courses offered by the university’s School of Excellence in Law is Rs 500 for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category applicants and Rs 1000 for other categories. And the application fee for the law courses offered by the affiliated government law colleges is Rs 250 for the SC/ST category applicants and 500 for others.

To be eligible for the three years law programme at TNDALU candidates need to have a bachelors degree in any discipline. However, for the law courses offered by the university’s School of Excellence in Law a minimum of 55 per cent marks in the last qualifying exam is compulsory for the SC/ST candidates and 60 per cent for others. And for the courses offered by the affiliated government law colleges, a minimum of 40 per cent marks is necessary for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and 45 per cent for others.

The selection for admission at TNDALU law courses will be conducted in online mode. The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit as per their performance in the qualifying examination and as per the rules of reservation prescribed by the Government of Tamil Nadu.