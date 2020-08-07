Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Application For UG Programmes Starts

  • Home
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Application For Undergraduate Programmes Starts

TNAU UG Application: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has opened the application window for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates can apply till September 17.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, or TNAU, Coimbatore, has opened the application window for admission to undergraduate courses. Students seeking admission to the university in Agricultural Science programmes and Agricultural Technology programmes can apply online at the website till September 17.

The university has also provided a provision to correct the TNAU UG online application form. Students can modify the details and edit the already filled-in application form between September 18 and September 20.

Details of admission procedure including application, courses, curriculum, reservation policy and scholarship are mentioned in the TNAU UG information brochure.

TNAU UG Application Steps

Step 1: Go to https://tnauonline.in

Step 2: Click “Undergraduate”

Step 3: Click on “New Registration”

Step 4: Complete the registration form to receive user ID and password in the registered mobile numbers and email addresses

Step 5: Pay the TNAU application fee and submit

The application for TNAU UG admission will be considered complete only when the required application fee is paid online.

The rank list for admission to TNAU will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying examination. The rank list, as per the TNAU website, will be released on September 29. Candidates shortlisted can participate in the online counselling and get admitted in the institutes affiliated to TNAU. The dates of counselling, are however, not decided yet.

