Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2021: Know How To Check, Direct Links

Along with the Tamil Nadu +2 results today, the board is also expected to release the results of Puducherry’s Karaikal region.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 19, 2021 7:12 am IST

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2021: Know How To Check, Direct Links
Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be announced shortly
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The exam is conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. The result has been declared by the DGE TN and it is yet to be available on the website. Along with the Tamil Nadu +2 results today, the board is also expected to release the results of Puducherry’s Karaikal region.

This year, the TN +2 result has been prepared based on an ‘alternative assessment criteria’. The criteria explain that 50 per cent weightage will be given to the marks secured by students in Class 10 board exams (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 per cent (in each subject) to the marks of Class 11 final exams, and the remaining 30 per cent to Class 12 practicals and internal assessments.

Students who have failed in Tamil Nadu Plus One board exams will be provided 35 per cent marks, the criteria noted.

TN +2 Result 2021: Know How To Check

TN +2 results will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in today. The result can be downloaded by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN +2 results 2021 link

Step 3: On the next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your results from the next page

In 2015, DGE Tamil Nadu had introduced a new system of issuing temporary mark certificates (Provisional Certificate). The certificate will be valid only for a period of 90 days. Candidates can check the accuracy of the marks and their detail and in case of any discrepancy, it can be rectified in the original mark certificate.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results
