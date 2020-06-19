TN +2 result is expected in first week of July

Tamil Nadu +2 results may be released in the first week of July. The result date has not been confirmed yet. The state education minister K. A. Sengottaiyan confirmed on Thursday that the evaluation of answer sheets for class 12 exams was in its last stage.

Earlier, the state education minister had said that the result for class 10, 11, and 12 will be announced by third week of July. With answer sheet evaluation for plus two nearing completion, TN 12th result may be released earlier.

In April, some reports had surfaced claiming that Tamil Nadu 12th result will be announced On April 24. The reports, however, were baseless as there had been no official announcement from the board's side in this regard.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has cancelled all remaining exams for class 10 students. Students would be awarded marks based on internal assessment. 80% marks would be based on students' performance in quarterly and half yearly exams and the remaining 20% shall depend on their attendances.

Tamil Nadu has also cancelled the remaining papers for class 11 exam. The board exams for remaining papers have also been cancelled for Puducherry.

The education minister also said that given the delay in the academic year, a committee has bene formed to assess and decide on the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year.