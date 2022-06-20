Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 At Tnresults.nic.in; Here’s How To Check TN Plus Two Results

How to check TN+2 result here

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Plus Two result 2022 will be declared today, June 20. The TN HSC result 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister via a press conference today. The Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be declared at 9:30 am on the official websites of TNDGE-- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. TN Class 12 Result LIVE

TN HSC Result 2022: Direct Link

TN SSLC Result 2022: Direct Link

To check the Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results 2022, the Plus Two exam students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

How To Check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022:

Go to the official websites of TNDGE--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TN Plus Two (12th) result" link.

Enter all the required details and click on submit.

The TN HSC result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in all the subjects to pass TN 12th exams. For subjects having theory and practicals, students will have to pass separately in both sections of the exam.