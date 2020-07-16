Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: 92.3% Students Pass; Girls Do Better

  • Home
The complete results will be available on the official website, www.tnresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 9:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

TN 12th result 2020: 92.3% Students Pass
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Tamil Nadu 12th results. A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the 12th or ‘Plus Two’ exams in March and of them, 92.3% have passed. Girls have performed significantly better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%, over four percentage points higher than the boys’ 89.41%. The complete results will be available on the official website, www.tnresults.nic.in. Among the districts, Tirupur has a higher pass percentage of 97.12%. Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%, are second and third. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage with 86.21%.

In the streamwise results, students in the Science stream had recorded a pass percentage of 93.64%, Commerce stream with 92.96%, Arts stream with 84.65%, and Vocational stream have recorded 79.88%. The results were declared at 9 am and are available on the official websites.

TN +2 Result 2020: How To Check

Step one : Visit any of the following websites ; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step two : Click on the TN +2 result 2020 link

Step Three : Enter your examination registration details

Step Four : Click submit and view your results


