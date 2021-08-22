Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Result 2021: List Of Official Websites

  • Home
Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2021 will be released tomorrow, August 23. Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will be releasing the results for around 9 lakh students.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 22, 2021 2:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2021 will be released tomorrow, August 23. Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will be releasing the results for around 9 lakh students. Students who appeared for the TN Class 10th SSLC exam 2021 can check and download their results through various official websites-tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Class 10th SSLC results are prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria devised by the Tamil Nadu board. Students will be marked using an 80:20 formula. This means, 80 per cent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the attendance of a student.

SSLC result, marksheet 2021: List of websites

  • tnresults.nic.in

  • results.gov.in

  • dge1.tn.nic.in

  • dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: How to check

  • Go to the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

  • Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link on the displayed homepage

  • A login window will appear on the screen, enter the registration number and date of birth.

  • Class 10th SSLC result will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the result for future use

Students need to secure at least 35 per cent of marks to qualify for the TN Class 10 2021 examinations.

