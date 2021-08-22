Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Result 2021: List Of Official Websites

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2021 will be released tomorrow, August 23

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2021 will be released tomorrow, August 23. Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will be releasing the results for around 9 lakh students. Students who appeared for the TN Class 10th SSLC exam 2021 can check and download their results through various official websites-tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Class 10th SSLC results are prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria devised by the Tamil Nadu board. Students will be marked using an 80:20 formula. This means, 80 per cent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the attendance of a student.

SSLC result, marksheet 2021: List of websites

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: How to check

Go to the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link on the displayed homepage

A login window will appear on the screen, enter the registration number and date of birth.

Class 10th SSLC result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result for future use

Students need to secure at least 35 per cent of marks to qualify for the TN Class 10 2021 examinations.