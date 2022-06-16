Tamil Nadu 10th Result Date: TN SSLC Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Check Details

TN SSLC result 2022 likely tomorrow

TN SSLC Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is expected to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, June 17. The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the TN 10th SSLC result on the official website-- tnresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the Tamil Nadu 10th results will also be available at results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

To download the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 marksheets, students will have to login with their credentials.

TN SSLC Result 2022: Websites

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. Click on the result designated link Enter your application number and date of birth. Your Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen. Submit and download Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022.

TN SSLC 10th result was announced on August 23 last year in which all the students were declared pass. In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage in Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was recorded at 95.2 per cent. The overall pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 94.5 per cent in 2018.