Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Process Begins From June 27; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th supplementary exam form to be out on June 27

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the application date for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) supplementary exams 2022. The Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC supplementary exam forms will be issued on June 27.

The regular students can apply for the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th compartment exams through their respective schools between June 27 and July 4. For private students, the application form will be available at the government examination center in their respective area.

For TN HSC 12th supplementary exam, students with first attempt have to pay an examination fee of Rs 235, whereas the supplementary exam fee for the TN SSLC 10th students is Rs 175. In case, a student failed to submit the examination form within these specified dates, then they will apply through the tatkal option from July 5 to 7, along with a late fee of Rs 1,000 for Class 12 students, and Rs 500 for Class 10 students.

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Documents Required