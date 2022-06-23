  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Process Begins From June 27; Details Here

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Process Begins From June 27; Details Here

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: The Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC supplementary exam forms will be issued on June 27. The regular students can apply for the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th compartment exams through their respective schools between June 27 and July 4.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 23, 2022 5:39 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Result Links At Tnresults.nic.in
TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 At Tnresults.nic.in; Here’s How To Check TN Plus Two Results
TN 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Today; Websites To Check
Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Today
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Process Begins From June 27; Details Here
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th supplementary exam form to be out on June 27
Image credit: Shutterstock

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the application date for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) supplementary exams 2022. The Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC supplementary exam forms will be issued on June 27.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Suggested: TNEA 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges based on Class 12th Score. Use Now

The regular students can apply for the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th compartment exams through their respective schools between June 27 and July 4. For private students, the application form will be available at the government examination center in their respective area.

For TN HSC 12th supplementary exam, students with first attempt have to pay an examination fee of Rs 235, whereas the supplementary exam fee for the TN SSLC 10th students is Rs 175. In case, a student failed to submit the examination form within these specified dates, then they will apply through the tatkal option from July 5 to 7, along with a late fee of Rs 1,000 for Class 12 students, and Rs 500 for Class 10 students.

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Documents Required

  • For Class 10: Hall ticket and provisional certificate
  • For Class 12: Certificate of marks (self attested) and Statement of marks (attested copy)
Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu State Board Exam TN SSLC exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
NEST 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections
NEST 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections
.......................... Advertisement ..........................