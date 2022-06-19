Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th results 2022 tomorrow

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 20. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Plus Two result 2022 at 9:30 am, and SSLC result at 12 noon tomorrow. The Tamil Nadu board results will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference to be held at Anna Centenary Library.

The TN SSLC and TN +2 results 2022 will be declared on the official websites of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. Students will be able to download their TN 10th and 12th board marksheets by using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

This year, over 25 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu board exams that were conducted in May. In 2021, the TNDGE cancelled the 10th and 12th exams in the wake of the Covid pandemic, and all the TN 10th board students were declared passed and were promoted.

For TN 12th students, 50 per cent weightage was given to to Class 10 board exam scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was given to Plus One (Class 11) exams and 30 per cent to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

Last Year, the pass percentage in the TN Plus Two exam was recorded at 99.79 per cent. The pass percentage was at 92.3 per cent in 2020, In 2019, pass percentage was at 91.3 per cent, and it was 91.1 per cent in 2018.

While the pass percentage in the TN SSLC exam was recorded at 100 per cent last year. In 2020, a total of 9,39,829 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination and all students were promoted as well. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 95.2 per cent, and it was 94.5 per cent in 2018.