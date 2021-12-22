  • Home
  • Education
  • Talents Need Platform To Nurture, Excel At Higher Level: Anand Kumar

Talents Need Platform To Nurture, Excel At Higher Level: Anand Kumar

Mathematics educator Anand Kumar on Wednesday said that there was a growing need to make mathematics teaching and learning a nationwide movement to prepare youth for global standards so that they could compete with the best.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 7:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

National Mathematics Day 2021: History And Significance; Rare Photos Of Srinivasa Ramanujan
Explore Faculty Rotation For Similar Quality Of Education, Services At All AIIMS Centres: Panel To Centre
NEP 2020 A Well-Planned Roadmap To Nurture Young Talent: President Ram Nath Kovind
National Mathematics Day 2021: Know About Srinivasa Ramanujan
SWAYAM July Exam Dates To Be Announced By NTA; UGC Issues Revised Notification
Several Delhi Schools Reopen For Classes 6 To 12, Some Decide To Begin From January 3
Talents Need Platform To Nurture, Excel At Higher Level: Anand Kumar
Anand Kumar addressed 'Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra' in Tripura
Agartala:

Mathematics educator Anand Kumar on Wednesday said that there was a growing need to make mathematics teaching and learning a nationwide movement to prepare youth for global standards so that they could compete with the best.

Speaking at the 'Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra' in Tripura, Mr Kumar, who is also the founder of Super 30 said that there was no dearth of talent, especially in the field of mathematics in the country, but what was required was to give them a platform to nurture and excel at higher level.

"This requires the government to create a movement for this down to the district and block level by identifying talented teachers, honouring them and encouraging them to form mathematics clubs. They should identify talented students and groom them for national and international mathematical olympiads, which are the launching pad for mathematical geniuses, who go on to become winners of Nobel and field awards,” he added.

Mr Kumar said that developing students in mathematics needed to start at the school level immediately from class 6. "A thousand mile journey begins with the first step. We have to strengthen our school teaching in mathematics and gradually scale it up", he said.

"Ramanujan did it on his own. He was self-made. But nowadays, many students show tremendous talent at the junior school level but fail to blossom due to lack of proper grooming. On this day, I will urge the Union Education ministry to create a movement for mathematics by encouraging formation of mathematical clubs at the state level," he added.

The mathematics educator met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala on Tuesday.

(Expect for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
anand kumar mathematician
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
XAT 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed Again; Check New Date
XAT 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed Again; Check New Date
CBSE Term 1 Major Exams End; Details On Classes 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Board Exams
CBSE Term 1 Major Exams End; Details On Classes 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Board Exams
IIT Kanpur Placements 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore In Phase 1
IIT Kanpur Placements 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore In Phase 1
Omicron Scare: Maharashtra Schools To Be Closed Again? Here’s What Varsha Gaikwad Said
Omicron Scare: Maharashtra Schools To Be Closed Again? Here’s What Varsha Gaikwad Said
Over 3,900 Teaching Posts Vacant In Constituent Colleges Of Delhi University
Over 3,900 Teaching Posts Vacant In Constituent Colleges Of Delhi University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................