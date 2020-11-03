TA Pai Management Institute: Know The Admission Process And Guidelines

  • Home
T. A. Pai Management Institute has begun the application process for the MBA programme in online mode. Before proceeding with the application form filling process, the candidates should check the eligibility criteria in this article.

New Delhi:

T. A. Pai Management Institute has begun the application process for the MBA programme in online mode. Before proceeding with the application form filling process, the candidates should check the eligibility criteria. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the candidature. While shortlisting the candidates for admission to T. A. Pai Management Institute, the institute attaches a certain percentage of weightage to different segments such as the valid score in qualifying exam, marks scored in Classes 10 and 12.

Important Dates


Event

Date

TAPMI application form release

October 15, 2020

TAPMI Admission form last date

December 11, 2020

Communication about TAPMI Admission Process Stage-2 shortlist

Post CAT result, Post XAT result

Stage-2 of TAPMI Admissions Process

To be announced on December 15, 2020

TAPMI Admissions Final Selection First List Announcement

March 22, 2021

PGDM First Year Term-I commencement

July 1, 2021


Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria of TAPMI states that:

  • The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with not less than 50 per cent marks.

  • Candidates who are in their final year may also apply. However, the admission will be cancelled if they obtain less than 50 per cent in his/her graduation.

Application Process

After reading the eligibility criteria of the TAMPI, the candidates have to fill in the application form. Check the following steps to know how to fill in the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website or click here

Step 2: Click on ‘Sign me up’

Step 3: Register if new by entering the necessary details and click on ‘Register’

Step 4: A new page will open having the application form. Click on the same and start filling in the application form

Step 5: After paying the application fee, take a printout of the same for future reference

Admission Process

The admission procedure is done in three stages, stage 1, stage 2 and the final stage. The stages are as follows:

Stage 1:

Candidates having a work experience of fewer than 20 months as on March 31, 2021, must have scored in the respective entrance exam as below:

Test

Cut-off (minimum)

CAT 2020

85 percentile

XAT 2021

85 percentile

GMAT (2016-Feb 2021)

630

Graduation

60 per cent

12th

60 per cent

10th

60 per cent


Candidates having a work experience of more than 20 months as on March 31, 2021,

A “Profile-based shortlisting” is followed. Profile considered for shortlisting are:

  • Valid CAT, XAT, or GMAT score (whichever is higher)

  • Academic profile (10th, 12th, Graduation, Overall academic performance, etc.)

  • Work experience (a type of company, total experience in months, etc.)

  • Extra-curricular achievements (State/ National/ International) if any

  • The Statement of Purpose plays an important role in shortlisting

Stage 2:

This stage consists of the English Proficiency Test (EPT), Moderated Group Discussion (MGD) and Personal Interview (PI).

EPT assesses the English proficiency across listening, writing, and reading skills of the candidate.

MGD evaluates the ability of the candidate to interact with a group and enrich the discussion. Topics for MGD will be based on current affairs/issues debated in the last five years. An important change for the forthcoming process is to restrict the number of candidates to 6 per group and have the discussion moderated by the faculty panel.

PI: This helps in understanding the candidate’s attitude towards management education. To ensure the same a Behavioural Personal Interview will be conducted. The candidate’s ability in terms of Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Leadership, and Communication will be evaluated.

Final Selection:

The final selection of the candidate will be based on Entrance Exam Score + academic profile + work experience + EPT Score + MGD Score + PI Score.

Category

Per cent

Valid Entrance Exam Scores

35

The score for academic performance (in X, XII, Undergraduate Degree)

15

Group discussion/interview

42

Weightage for Gender Diversity and Extra-curricular Activities

8

Total

100

