Gorakhpur Now Becoming Hub Of Education: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Addressing the concluding event of three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav here, Yogi Adityanath said that the district has become an inclusive centre of faith and development and given its citizens a new identity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 14, 2023 8:06 am IST | Source: PTI

Gorakhpur has now become a hub of education
Gorakhpur:

Gorakhpur was synonymous with crime 20 years ago but has moved forward with a new sheen of development in the past six years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said on Friday. Addressing the concluding event of three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav here, Yogi Adityanath added that the district had become an inclusive centre of faith and development and given its citizens a new identity.

"Gorakhpur has started a new journey of development and the district also has the special blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his guidance the nation is on a new journey of development... Gorakhpur cannot be left behind in this development journey," the Chief Minister said.

The district, earlier known for crimes, is now identified for four universities, he added. Gorakhpur is now becoming a hub of education, health, trade, business and industries. It has also come up as a big platform to make films. Gorakhpur is full of opportunities, the Chief Minister added. Mr Adityanath also extended his greetings for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

