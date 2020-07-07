Image credit: Twitter--@DrRPNishank ‘Synchronized Calendar’ For CBSE Result 2020 And DU Admission 2020: HRD Minister

On July 7, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a review meeting with ministry officials and Delhi University to discuss a “synchronized calendar” for DU admission 2020 and CBSE board exam results. Delhi university had previously extended the deadline to submit undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD application forms till July 18. Earlier, the last date was July 4.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results by July 15.

The Supreme Court of India on June 27 approved CBSE’s decision to not conduct the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The top court had also approved the new assessment scheme for the papers which were cancelled.

On July 7, CBSE announced that it will reduce the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 on account of the “extraordinary situation” of COVID-19.

The CBSE results are expected by July 15. At present, DU is accepting registration from students and does not require them to fill in their final results. The application deadline for DU is July 18.

“I would like to assure everyone that we at MHRD are committed to students' health and quality education,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

Held a meeting with officials of @HRDMinistry and Delhi University today to discuss a synchronized calendar for DU admissions & #CBSE board examination results etc.

I would like to assure everyone that we at MHRD are committed to students' health and quality education. pic.twitter.com/wRfDezYFHp — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020